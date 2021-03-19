Tata Motors introduces new compact ambulance Magic Express

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors said, “With the introduction of the Magic Express Ambulance, Tata Motors fulfils its commitment to provide the best healthcare mobility solutions. Tata Motors has been working closely with the medical fraternity to understand the requirements, and we have tailor-made a vehicle that perfectly ticks all the boxes when it comes to patient transportation. With the introduction of the new segment, Tata Motors now offers a wide range of solutions in the ambulance segment, with affordable, reliable and regulation-compliant ambulances."