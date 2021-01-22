Tata Motors has announced a new range of refrigerated trucks for smooth movement of the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive. The company claims that the new trucks come equipped with specialised transportation equipment. Tata Motors’ new trucks aim to provide end-to-end transportation of the vaccine. These vaccine trucks and vans are available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for purchase.

Tata Motors claims that the new range of vehicles have been designed and engineered as per the temperature, volume and weight requirements. The vehicles are available in a variety of capacities and tonnage points, with 20 and 32 cuM refrigerated trucks in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) and Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV) segments, respectively, with the availability of insulated vans in the ICV and MCV segments. Insulated vaccine vans in the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) and Pick-up (PU) range are also on offer for last-mile transportation of vaccines.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “As a leader and pioneer in the automotive sector, Tata Motors has always stayed abreast of contemporary demands, offering products with best-in-class efficiency and minimal cost of operations while simultaneously remaining conscious of our social responsibilities. We are pleased to extend support as the nation readies to rollout the first phase of the vaccination, contributing for the safe and speedy distribution of vaccines across the country. By staying mindful of Government regulations and vaccination manufacturer needs, our range of superior products endeavour to contribute towards the vision of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Tata Motors has also tied up with leading reefer (refrigerated load body) manufacturers within India, for ready-to-use reefers and insulated vaccine vans. The vehicles are also equipped with ‘Fleet Edge’, a telematics system, which enables its owners to manage their fleets.

