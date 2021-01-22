Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “As a leader and pioneer in the automotive sector, Tata Motors has always stayed abreast of contemporary demands, offering products with best-in-class efficiency and minimal cost of operations while simultaneously remaining conscious of our social responsibilities. We are pleased to extend support as the nation readies to rollout the first phase of the vaccination, contributing for the safe and speedy distribution of vaccines across the country. By staying mindful of Government regulations and vaccination manufacturer needs, our range of superior products endeavour to contribute towards the vision of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat."