Tata Motors has been on a winning streak when it comes to safety of their cars. The company has managed to build multiple cars and SUVs with a 5-star NCAP rating. Recently, the company took a dig at its peers in the industry which includes two of the automobile companies that dominate the passenger vehicle market.

Tata Motors, through a social media post, has invited Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno and Hyundai’s i20 for a “crashdate" with its own premium hatchback Altroz. The company mentioned Baleno as Bae-Leno and i20 as Hi 20.

In the post, the company stated, “Hello Cupids. Altroz loves his rivals, like Hi20 & Bae-Leno, and others… So, this V-Day, we want you to send our message of love to them. Global NCAP you want to host this #CrashDate? Let’s put this love to the test."

The company’s indirect call for a crash test can be seen in the light of a relatively low score from both the competitors. Baleno, in Euro NCAP test scored 3 stars in the year 2016. The European version of the hatchback comes with some additional safety features, compared to Indian version. The 2018 version of the Hyundai i20 also scored 3-stars in a Global NCAP crash test in the year 2018.

The Tata Altroz is one of the few cars selling in India that managed to score a 5-star rating in the NCAP crash test. Tata Nexon also scored 5-starts in the same test. The company unveiled a turbo variant of the Altroz in the month of January. The price for the turbo variant starts at ₹7.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

via HT Auto

