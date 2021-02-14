{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors has been on a winning streak when it comes to safety of their cars. The company has managed to build multiple cars and SUVs with a 5-star NCAP rating. Recently, the company took a dig at its peers in the industry which includes two of the automobile companies that dominate the passenger vehicle market.

In the post, the company stated, “Hello Cupids. Altroz loves his rivals, like Hi20 & Bae-Leno, and others… So, this V-Day, we want you to send our message of love to them. Global NCAP you want to host this #CrashDate? Let’s put this love to the test."

The company’s indirect call for a crash test can be seen in the light of a relatively low score from both the competitors. Baleno, in Euro NCAP test scored 3 stars in the year 2016. The European version of the hatchback comes with some additional safety features, compared to Indian version. The 2018 version of the Hyundai i20 also scored 3-stars in a Global NCAP crash test in the year 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata Altroz is one of the few cars selling in India that managed to score a 5-star rating in the NCAP crash test. Tata Nexon also scored 5-starts in the same test. The company unveiled a turbo variant of the Altroz in the month of January. The price for the turbo variant starts at ₹7.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

via HT Auto