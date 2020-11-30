Subscribe
Tata Motors is delivering cars within a safety bubble to ward off covid fears
A Tata Tiago being delivered to its new owner

Tata Motors is delivering cars within a safety bubble to ward off covid fears

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The company claims that this new method ensures that the cars are shielded from germs while the car or SUV is waiting for the new owner at the dealerships

Tata Motors is taking various steps to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, especially for its buyers. A new initiative by the company demonstrates a unique way of keeping cars sanitised till the time it is delivered to the new owner.

Tata Motors is taking various steps to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, especially for its buyers. A new initiative by the company demonstrates a unique way of keeping cars sanitised till the time it is delivered to the new owner.

Tata Motors revealed safety bubble which is an initiative under Sanitised by Tata Motors. As shown in pictures, apart fjust sanitizing and handing over the keys, Tata Motors dealerships will be offering the delivery in a literal bubble. The company claims that this new method ensures that the cars are shielded from germs while the car or SUV is waiting for the new owner at the dealerships.

Tata Motors revealed safety bubble which is an initiative under Sanitised by Tata Motors. As shown in pictures, apart fjust sanitizing and handing over the keys, Tata Motors dealerships will be offering the delivery in a literal bubble. The company claims that this new method ensures that the cars are shielded from germs while the car or SUV is waiting for the new owner at the dealerships.

View Full Image
A new Tata Nexon waiting to be delivered in a bubble.
Click on the image to enlarge

Earlier in August, the company had also launched other special additions to the buying experience of its cars. Tata Motors offered a new range of health and hygiene products for its customers. These products ranged from air purifiers to driver screens and even special car sanitizers. These new accessories are being offered as genuine accessories across the company’s dealerships.

Tata is also providing separation screens to keep the driver safe from the passenger or vice versa. The screen will help curb transmission of germs and virus such as coronavirus from the passenger seat at the back to the front seats.

Tata is also providing a sanitization kit which will contain things like hand sanitizers, N95 masks, hand gloves, safety touch key, a tissue box, mist diffuser and a driving kit which includes a cover for the steering wheel, handbrake, gear knob and even the seats.

