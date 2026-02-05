Tata Motors' $4.4 billion Iveco move faces fresh concerns
Since the acquisition deal announcement, Iveco has cut its full-year 2025 guidance for its commercial vehicle and defence business to just €60 million from €400-450 million
NEW DELHI : Italian automaker Iveco's two reductions in its cash flow outlook within six months have reignited concerns over Tata Motors Ltd’s biggest acquisition, as analysts caution the Italian business's volatile show may leave the Indian parent vulnerable to global headwinds.