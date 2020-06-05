Tata Motors' JLR raises £560 million from Chinese banks

MUMBAI : Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc’s subsidiary in China, Jaguar Land Rover (China) Investment Co. Ltd. has raised GBP 560 million or $705 million from Chinese banks to shore up liquidity as it recovers in the pandemic-hit markets.

“The China subsidiary has signed a RMB 5 billion (about £560 million) unsecured three-year revolving loan facility with a syndicate of five Chinese banks. The loan is expected to be drawn from the week of 8 June 2020," the company said in an official statement on Friday.

Global news reports suggest that the lenders include Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

Tata Motors Ltd’s luxury car subsidiary also has a 50:50 joint venture with the state-owned Chery Automobile Company Ltd. called Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Co Ltd. or CJLR.

Mint had reported on April 29 that CJLR had restored three-fourth of its budgeted production to pre-covid-19 levels at its manufacturing plant in Changshu owing to recovery in demand in China.

In a regulatory filing on June 2, Tata Motors said that it sees encouraging recovery in China with all dealerships now open.

For JLR globally, the company said about 36% of all retails worldwide are now open and a further 39% are open but constrained, with UK dealers allowed to reopen the week of June 1, 2020.

The company maintained that it has a strong liquidity position of GBP 5.6 billion with GBP 3.7 billion cash, financial deposits and GBP 1.9 billion undrawn credit facility as of March 31, 2020.

The company also disclosed that it is continuously shoring up liquidity and has raised GBP 220 million through local funding and working capital facilities.

