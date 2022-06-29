Tata Motors Japan's Renesas partner to develop chip solutions1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 12:38 PM IST
Renesas will work with Tata group firm Tejas Networks to make products initially destined for India and eventually global markets.
India's Tata Motors and Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp have formed a strategic partnership to design, develop and make semiconductor solutions, the firms said on June 29. The move comes as a persistent global shortage of semiconductor chips has hobbled the automotive and electronics industries, among others, forcing production cutbacks.