Buying a new car in India is set to become more expensive as leading automakers pass on rising costs to customers. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced an average price increase of 0.5% across its cars and SUVs from December 1, joining Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Audi India, which have also revised prices in recent days.

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The latest increase will cover Tata's entire range, including petrol, diesel and electric vehicles. However, the actual hike will differ depending on the model and variant.

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Tata Motors said the move was necessary to offset rising input costs, adding that it would continue to absorb a significant portion of the additional expenses rather than pass the entire burden on to buyers.

Tata Motors car price hike from December 1: What changes for buyers? Tata Motors' average price increase of 0.5% will apply across its passenger vehicle portfolio from December 1, 2026.

This is the fourth price revision announced by the automaker in the current financial year. Tata had raised prices of its petrol and diesel vehicles by a weighted average of 0.5% from April 1. It followed this with an increase of up to 1.5% across petrol, diesel and electric models from July 1.

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In September, the company raised prices by up to ₹25,000 across its portfolio.

The latest revision comes as manufacturers grapple with higher costs of raw materials and other inputs.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Audi announce fresh car price hikes Tata Motors is not alone in raising prices. Other major carmakers have also announced revisions, with buyers facing higher bills across different segments.

Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker implemented a volume-weighted average price increase of around 0.31% on select models from November 22. The revision follows three earlier increases in the first half of FY27, which together pushed prices up by a little over 1%.

Hyundai Motor India: The South Korean automaker will raise prices of select models and variants by up to ₹8,000 from December 1. The company cited rising input costs. This comes on top of a 1.4% increase implemented during the current calendar year, including a 0.4% hike in September.

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Audi India: Buyers of luxury cars will also face higher prices. Audi will increase ex-showroom prices across its model range by up to 2% from January 1, 2027. This will be its second price increase in 2026, following a similar hike of up to 2% from April 1.

Why are carmakers increasing prices in India? Rising input and commodity costs have put pressure on automakers even as vehicle sales remain strong. Manufacturers have been trying to manage the additional expenses through cost-cutting measures and operational efficiencies, but several have now decided to pass on part of the burden to customers.

The pressure is also visible in company earnings.

Also Read | Hyundai to make select cars costlier by up to ₹8,000 from December

Maruti Suzuki reported a 26.36% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,466.1 crore in the September quarter, despite recording its highest-ever quarterly sales volumes. Its operating Ebitda margin fell to 9.4%, compared with 12.7% a year earlier.

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Hyundai Motor India's consolidated net profit also declined nearly 24% year-on-year in the second quarter. Its consolidated Ebitda margin dropped to 9.5% from 13.9% in the corresponding period last year.

For prospective car buyers, the message is clear: the cost of owning a new vehicle is heading upwards, with price revisions now spreading across mass-market and luxury carmakers.

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