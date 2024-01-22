 Tata Motors joins industry trend, hikes price across passenger vehicle lineup | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Auto News / Tata Motors joins industry trend, hikes price across passenger vehicle lineup
Back Back

Tata Motors joins industry trend, hikes price across passenger vehicle lineup

 Livemint

Tata Motors' price hike will affect both internal combustion engine-powered cars and electric vehicles in its portfolio, including the newly launched Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV SUV (Representational image) (Tata Motors)Premium
Tata Punch EV SUV (Representational image) (Tata Motors)

In a recent development in the Indian automotive sector, Tata Motors has declared a price hike across its entire passenger vehicle lineup, with an average increase of 0.7% slated to take effect from February 1, 2024, reported HT Auto. 

The homegrown automobile giant cited the need to partially counterbalance escalating input costs as the primary reason behind this decision. Despite this announcement, the specific revised prices for individual Tata cars after the increase have not been disclosed.

Reportedly, this move follows a similar trend in the industry, with Maruti Suzuki having already declared a 0.45% price hike across its entire range of passenger vehicles due to mounting production costs. Maruti Suzuki had previously initiated a price hike in November 2024, and Tata Motors seems to be following suit with a higher percentage adjustment.

Interestingly, the Tata Motors has decided to apply this price hike universally, affecting not only internal combustion engine-powered cars but also electric vehicles in its portfolio. This decision comes on the heels of the recent launch of the Tata Punch EV, the brand's latest electric SUV and the fourth electric car in its lineup, joining the Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV.

Several other automakers in India have also recently announced price hikes, attributing them to factors such as rising production costs, inflation, and increased raw material expenses. While this series of price hikes may exert additional pressure on Indian car buyers in 2024, automakers are optimistic that the sales momentum will persist despite the increased costs.

As the automotive industry grapples with economic challenges and cost fluctuations, consumers will likely monitor these developments closely, assessing their impact on the overall market dynamics. The concurrent price hikes by major players reflect the industry's collective response to the complex economic landscape and its efforts to navigate through these challenges.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 22 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹7,136.25-0.31%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,399.050.25%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,655.6-1.92%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹10,031.05-0.57%
Tata Motors
₹823.3-0.52%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App