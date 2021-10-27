Land Rover has unveiled its new luxury SUV Range Rover. The new SUV comes with new luxury features, engine options and numerous cosmetic updates.

The new Land Rover gets mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid powertrains. The company has also promised a pure-electric Range Rover which will be introduced in 2024. There will be a choice of four, five or seven-seat interiors available across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs.

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “The New Range Rover is a superb manifestation of our vision to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles, for the most discerning of customers. It writes the next chapter in the unique story of pioneering innovation that has been a Range Rover hallmark for more than 50 years."

Land Rover’s new Modular Longitudinal Architecture, MLA-Flex, underpins every aspect of this SUV.

The company claims that the SUV gets a pair of innovative Extended Range plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrains provide CO2 emissions below 30g/km, with an electric driving range of up to 100 km, delivering an expected real-world range of up to 80km (50 miles).

The new luxury SUV is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models. A First Edition will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colours. Both Standard (SWB) or Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

Features

The fifth-generation luxury SUV comes with advanced speaker technology. It uses the 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System. It also comes with additional 20W speakers in the four main headrests.

The Active Noise Cancellation system monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s 35 speakers.

The new Range Rover SUV gets Cabin Air Purification Pro which uses dual-nanoeTM X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal as well as provides CO2 management and PM2.5 cabin air filtration enhance air quality.

The Range Rover was the first luxury SUV to feature Electronic Air Suspension, in 1992, and the New Range Rover continues to feature Electronic Air Suspension.

The technology also works in conjunction with the Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist to smooth out body movements resulting from sudden changes in speed.

The New Range Rover is also the first Land Rover to feature Power-Assisted Doors with integrated hazard detection and anti-pinch safety features. All four passenger doors are power-assisted also controlled via the Pivi Pro screen. The doors can automatically pause until the sweep of the door is cleared. It gets a two-piece split tailgate for added convenience.

Technology

The new Range Rover will get Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates for more than 70 electronic modules.

The New Range Rover comes with integrated Amazon Alexa. Using the voice assistant, customers will be able to manage everything from infotainment features and music track selection to navigation or phone contacts.

Alexa works in addition to Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto and can be initiated either by saying “Alexa" or pressing the Alexa button on the central touchscreen. It does not need any phone or external device to operate – only details of a customer’s Amazon account and an internet connection.

The new Range Rover gets Pivi Pro infotainment technology with a 13.1-inch curved, floating screen. It provides control of all the major vehicle functions, using.

The central display will provide haptic feedback when customers touch and press the screen.

Rear passengers will get 11.4-inch HD touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks. They can be operated independently and support the connection of most devices with an HDMI port, while using Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

Drivers can even control the new Range Rover from outside the vehicle using Remote Park Assist, which is operated using a smartphone app.

The New Range Rover will be produced exclusively at the Solihull Manufacturing Facility in the UK.

