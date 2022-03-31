Tata Motors has launched its electric vehicle, Tigor EV, in Nepal today. Starting today, the Tigor EV deliveries will commence across the country. The Tigor EV comes with GNCAP 4-star rating for adult (12.00 points out of 17.00) and child (37.24 points out of 49.00) occupant protection. The Tigor EV features Tata Motors’ proprietary high voltage EV architecture, Ziptron.

The vehicles are now on display at showrooms and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Tigor EV is priced at 29.99 lakh Nepalese Rupees for the staring variant (XE model) and 32.99 lakh NPR for the XZ+ model. The XM trim will cost 31.49 lakh Nepalese rupees.

The new Tigor EV has an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions). Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67 rated battery pack and motor.

Tata Motors is offering the new Tigor EV in three variants: XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available), which come with an 8 years and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty for the EV owners.

It includes features like electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, smart key with push button start, portable charging cable, etc. The car is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point.

Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the markets. The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric."

