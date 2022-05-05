Tata Motors has today launched the all-new Ace EV, the electric version of the ever-popular Ace, exactly 17 years after introducing it to the Indian market. The new Ace EV, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle (SCV), is a green and smart transport solution ready to serve a wide variety of intra-city applications.

The Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers a certified range of 154 kilometres. It delivers a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range, says Tata Motors.

The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque. The Ace EV’s container is made of light-weight, durable materials that perfectly suit the requirements of e-commerce logistics.

The new Ace EV offers a holistic solution for e-cargo mobility. Tata Motors also announced signing of strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV.

This includes delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV; setting up dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime; deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the optimal fleet management solution; and support of Tata UniEVerse, the enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said, “E-mobility is an idea whose time has come. At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover. I am delighted today that with the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility. Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever. It has revolutionised transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years. It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically-advanced, clean and smart mobility solution. I am excited about the electrification of commercial vehicles."