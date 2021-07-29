Tata Motors launched an all-new variant of its small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Ace Gold Petrol CX starting from ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The vehicle will be available in two variants. The half-deck load body variant will cost ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Tata Motors has also partnered with the State Bank of India to provide financing options with EMI as low as ₹7,500 and up to 90% on-road finance.

The Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX Variant is powered by a 2-cylinder engine and it has a gross vehicle weight of more than 1.5 tonne. The engine is the same as the Ace Gold Petrol which comes with a 694cc engine, mated to a four-speed transmission.

Speaking about the pioneering mini truck, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line – SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, “The launch of the new Ace Gold Petrol CX marks another milestone in the spectacular journey of the ‘Chota Haathi’. The Tata Ace continues to be a strong, reliable and multipurpose vehicle having provided means of livelihood to over 23 lakh Indians to date. Resonating the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Tata Motors aims to inspire an entrepreneurial mindset through the launch of this vehicle. Tata Motors has effortlessly remained astride the commercial vehicle market by continuously upgrading its product offerings keeping pace with constantly evolving transportation needs. The Tata Motors’ Ace platform has exponentially evolved over the last 16 years, focusing on bringing safer, smarter and valuable offerings to its customers in last-mile transportation. With our latest addition, we hope to stand behind the aspirations of the Indian entrepreneurs, making the Tata Motors Ace Gold Petrol CX the most affordable 4-wheel commercial vehicle in India."

The new Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX is expected to be used as a medium of last-mile delivery, which includes market logistics, distribution of fruits, vegetables, and Agri products, beverages & bottles, FMCG and FMCD goods, e-commerce, parcel & courier, furniture, packed LPG cylinders, dairy, pharma and food products, refrigerated transport, as well as waste management applications.

The latest Ace Gold Petrol CX will be backed by Tata Motors' Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative which promises to offer various vehicle care and service promise programs, annual maintenance packages and resale opportunities.

It additionally comes with a promise of 24x7 roadside assistance – Tata Alert, Tata Zippy and a 15-day accident repair guarantee called Tata Kavach.

