Tata Motors launches Ace Gold Petrol CX starting at 3.99 lakh

Speaking about the pioneering mini truck, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line – SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, “The launch of the new Ace Gold Petrol CX marks another milestone in the spectacular journey of the ‘Chota Haathi’. The Tata Ace continues to be a strong, reliable and multipurpose vehicle having provided means of livelihood to over 23 lakh Indians to date. Resonating the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Tata Motors aims to inspire an entrepreneurial mindset through the launch of this vehicle. Tata Motors has effortlessly remained astride the commercial vehicle market by continuously upgrading its product offerings keeping pace with constantly evolving transportation needs. The Tata Motors’ Ace platform has exponentially evolved over the last 16 years, focusing on bringing safer, smarter and valuable offerings to its customers in last-mile transportation. With our latest addition, we hope to stand behind the aspirations of the Indian entrepreneurs, making the Tata Motors Ace Gold Petrol CX the most affordable 4-wheel commercial vehicle in India."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}