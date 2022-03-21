Tata Motors has today launched the Altroz Dual Clutch Automatic (DCA) at a starting price of ₹8.1 lakh (ex-showroom). Altroz DCA is an advanced dual clutch transmission that is designed especially for Indian consumers. The Altroz DCA comes with 45 patents and is world’s first DCT with planetary gear system. The DCA version hatchback is equipped with several segment-first features such as Wet clutch with active cooling technology, Machine learning, Shift by wire technology, Self-healing mechanism, and Auto park lock.

The Altroz DCA will be mated with the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and will be available in the top four variants – XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+. The higher variant is priced at ₹9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Altroz DCA gets a new Opera Blue colour. In addition, the Altroz DCA will be a part of the #Dark range other than being available in the Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

The Altroz DCA sports premium leatherette seats, auto headlamps, 7 inch touchscreen by Harman, 7 inch TFT digital cluster, rear ac vents, and iRA connected car technology among other features. Since its launch in January 2020, the Altroz has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers who have appreciated its laser-cut design , best-in-class safety, and exhilarating performance.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are elated to launch the much-awaited ALTROZ DCA, equipped with a world-class automatic transmission, designed for the Indian customers. Since the commencement of bookings for the ALTROZ DCA, we are witnessing an encouraging number of queries. The ALTROZ DCA with its segment-first features will certainly captivate the minds of prospective buyers and provide a seamless driving experience. With more than 1.25 lakh happy customers, the Tata ALTROZ has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and has set certain benchmarks in the segment. The addition of the ALTROZ DCA will bolster our product portfolio, help us in expanding our market share and take our success story further to set a ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics."

