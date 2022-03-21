Tata Motors launches Altroz DCA in India. Price and other details here

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are elated to launch the much-awaited ALTROZ DCA, equipped with a world-class automatic transmission, designed for the Indian customers. Since the commencement of bookings for the ALTROZ DCA, we are witnessing an encouraging number of queries. The ALTROZ DCA with its segment-first features will certainly captivate the minds of prospective buyers and provide a seamless driving experience. With more than 1.25 lakh happy customers, the Tata ALTROZ has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and has set certain benchmarks in the segment. The addition of the ALTROZ DCA will bolster our product portfolio, help us in expanding our market share and take our success story further to set a ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics."