Tata Motors today celebrated the roll out of the 3,00,000th Nexon, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car, from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Since the 2,00,000 roll out in June 2021, Tata Motors recorded one lakh units of the Nexon in less than 8 months. Nexon is among the top 5 highest selling cars in India and in the compact SUV segment. The Nexon also leads the EV business for the Tata Motors in India.

Tata Nexon EV has over 13,500 customers till now with a market share of more than 62% (YTD).

To mark this milestone, Tata Motors today launched 4 new variants in the top trims of this successful compact SUV - the XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) and XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS) in both petrol & diesel with a new colour option in Royale Blue . These variants will also be offered in the #Dark avatar. With bookings commencing today, the new variants will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships.

The new Nexon XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) variants will be equipped with additional premium features such as Premium Benecke Kaliko Leatherette ventilated front seats, air purifier and auto dimming IRVM. Additionally, the new XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS) variants will sport an air purifier to make the drives healthier for the occupants. These additional features will also be available in their respective #Dark editions.

With the introduction of the recently launched Kaziranga Edition, the Nexon will now be available in 40 variants, offering customers an array of options at different price points to choose from, according to their requirements. The range will include 22 variants in petrol and 18 variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmission options.

The price for the new Tata Nexon starts at ₹10.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.