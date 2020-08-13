Tata Motors has launched the largest tipper truck in the country. The new truck is a multi-axle tipper truck for surface transport of coal and construction goods, and priced at ₹52.81 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The Signa 4825.TK allows more load per trip with a 29 cubic metre box load body. The tipper truck is specially designed for fast turnaround.

The truck is powered by a 6.7-litre BS6 engine with a power rating of 250hp and torque rating of 950Nm from 1000-1700rpm. The engine is mated to a G1150 9-speed gearbox, with 430mm dia organic clutch. Tata claims the gear ratios are designed specifically for surface transportation, with reduced fuel consumption.

The tipper truck is equipped with 3 distinct drive modes – Light, Medium and Heavy for better torque selection, based on the load and terrain. The Signa 4825.TK is available in two configurations: 10×4, 10×2 to offer flexibility to the customer, basis their requirement.

Speaking at the launch of the Signa 4825.TK, Mr RT Wasan, Vice President, Product Line, M&HCV, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors has used the BS6 implementation opportunity to not only migrate to the stricter emission norms, but to truly upgrade the entire product portfolio and further match the customer’s requirement by setting new benchmarks for performance, operating efficiency, comfort and safety. We are delighted to introduce the Signa 4825.TK – recognising the needs of the customers such as those in construction and coal industry who wish to complete large projects ahead of time, we have developed India’s largest tipper, with gross vehicle weight of 47.5 tonnes. It has been our constant endeavour to deliver the best product offerings that match and excel the country’s evolving needs and demands. Through our Power of 6 philosophy, we will continue to offer first-in-the-industry products and solutions and further strengthen our position in the cargo and Construck segments."

It gets features like a spacious sleeper cabin, tilt & telescopic steering system, 3-way mechanically-adjustable driving seat and easy-shift gears. The company claims Signa 4825.TK’s suspended cabin guarantees lower NVH levels. The cabin has been crash-tested and comes with a high seating position, bigger daylight opening, rear view mirror, blind spot mirror, steel 3-piece bumper.

It also gets features like Hill Start Assist (HSA), Engine Brake and iCGT brake for better vehicle control. A fully-built tipper is equipped with advanced electronic system with sensors to detect and prevent a possible topple while tipping.

It also comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ digital solution for fleet management.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated