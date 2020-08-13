Tata Motors launches India's biggest tipper truck

Speaking at the launch of the Signa 4825.TK, Mr RT Wasan, Vice President, Product Line, M&HCV, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors has used the BS6 implementation opportunity to not only migrate to the stricter emission norms, but to truly upgrade the entire product portfolio and further match the customer’s requirement by setting new benchmarks for performance, operating efficiency, comfort and safety. We are delighted to introduce the Signa 4825.TK – recognising the needs of the customers such as those in construction and coal industry who wish to complete large projects ahead of time, we have developed India’s largest tipper, with gross vehicle weight of 47.5 tonnes. It has been our constant endeavour to deliver the best product offerings that match and excel the country’s evolving needs and demands. Through our Power of 6 philosophy, we will continue to offer first-in-the-industry products and solutions and further strengthen our position in the cargo and Construck segments."