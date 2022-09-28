Tata Motors launches India’s first sub- 10 lakh electric car

“The Tiago EV offers a very compelling proposition, and it is unlike the Nexon EV, where there is a better awareness of charging at home, confidence within customers that the charging issue will be over soon and we are expanding into double the number of cities we are present today – all these factors should contribute in taking the penetration of the Tiago EV to a higher level. I estimate close to 35% immediately. However, we’ll have to run fast on production to ensure we meet this demand," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}