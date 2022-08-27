Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Tata Motors launches JET edition of Nexon, Harrier and Safari: Check price

Tata Motors launches JET edition of Nexon, Harrier and Safari: Check price

Tata Harrier Jet edition is priced at 20.90 lakh onwards
2 min read . 04:51 PM ISTLivemint

  • Tata Jet SUV range will be equipped with redesigned interiors featuring dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black tones. The interior will have features like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function and an air purifier with AQi display.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Motors has launched the JET edition of Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs. The company says that the new range is inspired by the ‘Business Jets’ and will cater to the demand of customers who want to soar high in luxury. The JET edition SUVs will feature an exclusive interior and exterior design with top-of-the-line features.

Price of Tata Nexon Jet edition starts at 12.14 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Harrier Jet edition starts from 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Safari Jet edition, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of 21.35 lakh.

Here’s the complete price list

- Tata Safari XZ+ (Diesel 6 seater) - 21.45 lakhs

- Tata Safari XZA+ (Diesel 6 seater) - 22.75 lakhs

- Tata Safari XZ+ (Diesel 7 seater)- 21.35 lakhs

- Tata Safari XZA+ (Diesel 7 seater) - 22.65 lakhs

- Tata Harrier XZ+ (Diesel) - 20.90 lakhs

- Tata Harrier XZA+ (Diesel) - 22.20 lakhs

- Tata Nexon XZ + (Diesel) - 13.43 lakhs

- Tata Nexon XZA + (Diesel) - 14.08 lakhs

- Tata Nexon XZ + (Petrol) - 12.13 lakhs

- Tata Nexon XZ A+ (Petrol) - 12.78 lakhs

The Jet editions of Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari will be offered in a dual-tone combination of an earthy bronze body and a platinum silver roof. There is also an alloys painted edition with Jet black and silver skid plates at the front. The new range will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships from today.

Tata SUVs Jet edition: What’s new

The all-new Jet SUVs will be equipped with redesigned interiors featuring dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black tones. The interior will have features like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function and an air purifier with AQi display. Tata Nexon Jet Edition also boasts of a wireless charger.

The Jet edition of Tata Nexon will be offered in two engine options- a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine capable of producing 120 bhp of power and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor that can deliver 110 bhp and 260 Nm. Transmission options for both engine models will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. Driving modes on the new Tata Nexon are Eco, City and Sport.

The Jet edition of Harrier and Safari, on the other hand, will be equipped with ESP safety functions such as driver doze off alert, panic brake alert, and after impact braking. Both Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs will come with a USB Type-C charger in all rows.

Both SUVs will feature wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay support along with an integrated Tri-Arrow perforated Oyster White – Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats, and bronze inserts.

Engines of the Tata Harrier Jet and Tata Safari Jet remain the same as 2.0-litre multi-jet turbocharged Diesel engine. It is claimed to produce 170 bhp of power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm.

