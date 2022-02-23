Tata Motors launches Kaziranga edition SUVs Punch, Nexon , Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors’ premium SUV – the Harrier will now sport an enhanced appeal with the addition of ventilated seats for the driver and co-driver. The thoughtful addition of an air-purifier makes its cabin feel comfortable and safe. It will also come with a host of new connected car technologies, (iRA Connected Car Technology, Remote Commands, Location based services, Over the Air Updates, Live vehicle Diagnostics and Gamification) along with Apple Car Play and Android Auto over WiFi. With Dual tone Earthy Beige Leatherette Seats and Door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid – pad, Granite Black Body Claddings, Granite black front grille with Piano Black Inserts and Jet Black 17" Alloy wheels, the Harrier, in the Kaziranga edition, will be available in two trims – Harrier XZ+ and Harrier XZA+. It has been priced at ₹20.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

