Tata Motors launches new Camo edition of Harrier with military-like elements

Tata Motors has launched a new edition of its SUV Harrier . The new special edition of its flagship SUV is called Camo. As the name suggests, the car will come in a military green colour.

Tata has announced the SUV at a starting price of ₹16.50 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) ahead of the festive season. The Camo edition will be available in manual transmission from XT variant onwards, and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards.

Tata claims that the all-new “CAMO Green is created to stand out while blending in while the Steel Grey reflects the inner strength of the OMEGARC on which this indestructible product is based."

View Full Image Additions to the special edition vehicle

The company has also introduced a host of new accessories that will be available with the Camo edition in order to customize the car. These accessories will be available in two pack options – CAMO Stealth and CAMO Stealth+, prices starting at ₹26,999.

Commenting on the launch of this latest edition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Living up to our promise of New Forever, we are delighted to introduce an absolutely stunning rendition of our Flagship SUV- The Harrier CAMO Edition. The Harrier, in its CAMO avatar pays homage to the ultimate inspiration of this SUV i.e the Great Indian Outdoors, and the spirt & grit of the armed forces who spend a majority of their time in these outdoor locations, keeping our borders safe and secure. We are confident our customers will appreciate the strong, unique form of the Harrier, rendered even more robustly in the CAMO Edition, this festive season."

View Full Image Camo Edition accessories

The Harrier is built on the OMEGARC which is derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform. The design of the car is based on the IMPACT 2.0 philosophy and powered by the Kryotec 170 PS 2.0L diesel engine with a 6 speed manual/automatic transmission and terrain response modes.

