Tata Motors launches new Camo edition of Harrier with military-like elements

Commenting on the launch of this latest edition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Living up to our promise of New Forever, we are delighted to introduce an absolutely stunning rendition of our Flagship SUV- The Harrier CAMO Edition. The Harrier, in its CAMO avatar pays homage to the ultimate inspiration of this SUV i.e the Great Indian Outdoors, and the spirt & grit of the armed forces who spend a majority of their time in these outdoor locations, keeping our borders safe and secure. We are confident our customers will appreciate the strong, unique form of the Harrier, rendered even more robustly in the CAMO Edition, this festive season."