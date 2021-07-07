Tata Motors today launched the Dark Range of its Altroz , Nexon and Nexon EV and informed that bookings for these models are now open and that these are available at dealerships across the country. The auto company launched these models after launching the dark edition of Harrier which was launched in 2019.

Tata Motors says it has decided to extend the premium quotient in some of its other offerings like Altroz and Nexon.

The company in a statement said that the Altroz Dark edition will starts at ₹8.71 lakh, the Nexon Dark starts at ₹10.40 lakh. The Nexon EV Dark has been priced at ₹15.99 lakh.

The new vehicles will be getting dark alloys as well. The interiors of the new car will also be completely black, matching the exteriors.

The Altroz currently sells in the range of ₹5.79 lakh to ₹9.55 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The premium hatchback from the stables of Tata Motors is available with three powertrains. The car is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine.









