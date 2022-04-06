Tata Motors unveiled on Wednesday a special electric SUV concept in India - Tata Curvv Electric SUV. Tata Curvv will be an electric first SUV and will later get petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Motors is reportedly expecting a 400-500km certified range with the production version of the Curvv EV SUV. Tata Curvv features a split-headlamp setup, LED DRL that runs across the bonnet and a tail-width LED tail lamp.

A large panoramic glass roof integrates the rear spoiler with the roofline. Tata Curvv gets a new steering wheel based on Tata Motors. The logo in the center is illuminated, flanked by two different set of controls on either side.

Tata Motors said that the EV SUV will be placed above the mid-size SUV and below the premium SUV segment.

"The concept Curvv is a coupe-style SUV with stylish "Digital" design language," said Tata Motors. “This platform can take multiple bodystyle. Curvv is the first one, and it is possible to have more models based on this in the future."

"With this new architecture, we will strengthen the key pillars of Range, Performance and Technology, while retaining Safety and Reliability as hygiene offerings," the company said.

Tata Motors has not put out any details about price and car range.

