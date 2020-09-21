Tata Motors launches new subscription service for Tata Nexon EV: Details here

Tata Motors has announced a limited period service on Tata Nexon EV called ‘Electrifying Subscription’. The new offer will be available until 30 November and will be available for the first 100 subscribers only. Tata Motors is offering the new service in partnership with Orix Auto.

The new offer allows customers to use the electric SUV at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just ₹34,900 per month. The company claims that the new service will allow the use of the electric SUV without the hassles of traditional vehicle ownership such as road tax and registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance. The new subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24×7 roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery.

Customers can also select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months. The new service is being offered in 5 major cities – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Tata Motors claims the new service is customised for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure.

Customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office. The facility can be easily accessed online. Following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle.

Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors said, “We at Tata Motors are continuously striving to offer exciting propositions that are smarter, affordable and convenient, for those who desire to experience driving smooth, silent and green Nexon EV. Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens. It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy."

