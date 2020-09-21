Tata Motors launches new subscription service for Tata Nexon EV: Details here

The new offer allows customers to use the electric SUV at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just ₹34,900 per month. The company claims that the new service will allow the use of the electric SUV without the hassles of traditional vehicle ownership such as road tax and registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance. The new subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24×7 roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery.