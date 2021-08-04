Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tiago NRG . The previous generation of the NRG was discontinued last year after the Tiago facelift was revealed. The new Tiago NRG is based on the facelift version of Tata's hatchback Tiago.

The NRG variant of the car is a crossover version of the Tiago that comes with bold cladding all around and a dual-tone paint scheme. The NRG gets higher ground clearance compared to the standard Tiago.

Pricing and Availability

The Tata Tiago NRG will be available at a price of ₹6,57,400 (ex-showroom) for the manual variant. The automatic has been priced at ₹7,09,400 (ex-showroom). According to the company, the prices are introductory.

View Full Image The roof rails on the car are not functional. They have been featured to add to the ruggedness of the hatchback

The NRG is already available in showrooms and customers can book and purchase the car from today. Tata Motors will launch the car in four different colour combinations. The car will be available in Foresta Green, Snow White, Fire Red, Cloudy Grey.

Features and Engine

The Tata Tiago NRG gets all the goodies from the top-end variant of the Tiago. The car gets a 7-inch infotainment system with an 8-speaker Harman Kardan setup. The infotainment system comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

The car will get keyless entry with engine push start as well as rear parking sensors and autofold ORVMs.

View Full Image The interiors are charcoal black with two colour inserts on the left and right AC vent.

The Tata Tiago NRG gets charcoal black interiors, similar to the previous NRG edition. The car will be made available in dual-tone paint schemes.

Under the hood, the engine is the same. The car is powered by the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine. The engine produces 86PS of power and 113Nm torque. The car will be available with both a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission.

The car gets a ground clearance higher by 10mm, compared to the standard Tiago. The Tiago NRG will get a ground clearance of 181mm.

The car comes with 15-inch 'Hyperstyle Wheels' and the NRG get re-tuned dual-path suspension to add to its prowess both on-road and off-road.

The car gets dual front bags with ABS, EBD and CSC as standard. Additionally, the car gets a 4-star rating on Global NCAP crash test.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics