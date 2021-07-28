Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV in Nepal at a starting price of NPR 35.99 lacs (roughly ₹22.5 lakh). The electric SUV has been launched in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.

The Nexon EV will be available in three variants (XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux) and will come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and 3 years 1,25,000 Km (whichever is earlier) on the vehicle.

Interested buyers in the country can book the electric SUV at a refundable amount of NPR 25,000 online or even through a simple call. The vehicles are now on display and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt.

Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles."

Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our partnership with Tata Motors has constantly grown from strength to strength. The introduction of the Nexon EV marks another milestone in the same. The Nexon EV is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of the Nepalese customers while also promoting hassle free EV adoption. We are excited to be a part of this electrifying journey and will continue bringing the best of the products to our customers in Nepal."

The Nexon EV was Launched in January 2020 in India. The SUV has become the largest-selling electric SUV in the country capturing over 76.8% (as of Q1 FY22) market share.

Tata Motors also plans to expand the EV ecosystem by offering attractive service package, warranty on battery, charging infrastructure with DC chargers at strategic locations.

