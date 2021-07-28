Tata Motors launches Nexon EV SUV in Nepal

Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles."