Tata Motors launches premium variants of Altroz with electric sunroof: XM at ₹6.90 lakh and XM(S) at ₹7.35 lakh1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Tata Motors has launched two premium variants for its Altroz hatchback, the XM and XM(S), with prices starting at ₹6.90 lakh and ₹7.35 lakh respectively. The XM(S) variant comes with an electric sunroof, while all variants now include power windows and remote keyless entry as standard.
Indian automaker, Tata Motors, has recently unveiled two additional premium variants for its popular Altroz hatchback. The Altroz now offers the XM trim, which comes at a competitive price of ₹6.90 lakh, and the XM(S) trim, priced slightly higher at ₹7.35 lakh, both ex-showroom Delhi.
