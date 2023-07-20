Indian automaker, Tata Motors, has recently unveiled two additional premium variants for its popular Altroz hatchback. The Altroz now offers the XM trim, which comes at a competitive price of ₹6.90 lakh, and the XM(S) trim, priced slightly higher at ₹7.35 lakh, both ex-showroom Delhi.

These new top-of-the-line variants bring a host of exciting features to the Altroz, including the much-coveted electric sunroof exclusively available on the XM(S) model. With these latest additions, Tata Motors aims to cater to a wider range of customers, positioning the XM(S) variant between the Altroz XE and XM+.

Interestingly, the automaker is introducing a diverse range of new variants, designed to provide customers with enhanced value and broader appeal. These variants will exclusively offer the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired with a manual transmission. The Altroz XM model comes equipped with a host of exciting features, including convenient steering-mounted controls, a driver's seat that can be adjusted for height, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and stylish 16-inch wheels with covers.

The Tata Altroz XM(S) variant comes with an exciting addition of an electric sunroof, complementing all the features available in the XM trim. Customers will also have the option to choose a larger infotainment system from the manufacturer's accessories catalogue for their hatchback.

Moreover, across all variants of the Altroz, the manual petrol trims will now come standard with all four power windows and remote keyless entry, further enhancing convenience and value for customers.

Tata has made significant updates to various trims of the Altroz 1.2 petrol manual. In the XE variant, customers will now enjoy the convenience of rear power windows, remote keyless entry, and follow-me-home headlamps.

Moving up to the XM+ and XM+ S variants, additional features include a reverse camera, height-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, and a premium-looking dashboard. Lastly, the XT trim has been enhanced with a height-adjustable driver's seat, stylish 16-inch Hyperstyle wheels, and a rear defogger, offering a more enjoyable and sophisticated driving experience.