Tata Motors launches Tata.Cars brand for passenger vehicles, Tata.ev to continue for EVs

Tata Motors has introduced Tata.Cars as the new retail identity for its passenger vehicle (PV) business in India. The new identity will cover the company's petrol, diesel and electric passenger vehicles, creating a unified brand identity across its car portfolio.

Alongside Tata.Cars, the automaker has also launched Tata.ev as the brand identity for its electric vehicle business. The move comes nearly 10 months after Tata Motors separated its commercial vehicle business, with the passenger vehicle operations continuing under Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Tata.Cars to become the customer-facing brand The new logo reflects how customers already identify Tata's passenger vehicles as ‘Tata cars', Tata Motors said. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director and CEO, Shailesh Chandra, stated that the firm is continuing its growth, focusing on the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers.

"Tata.cars" is an identity that India has bestowed upon us in many ways. We embrace it today formally,” Chandra said.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will continue to be the registered legal entity, the company said. It will remain in use for statutory purposes, manufacturing processes, contractual and regulatory requirements.

Also Read | Tata Motors PV shares tumble 6% after net profit drops in Q1

Tata.ev remains the EV sub-brand Tata.ev will remain part of Tata's umbrella. The new identity will be gradually adopted across dealerships, websites, digital platforms, customer service, and marketing efforts.

The rebrand also includes a new look and feel, according to Vivek Srivatsa, the Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. It's derived from a design strategy known as Parallel Pathways.

The new system features Ambition Blue as the main colour, alongside a custom-built Parallel Display typeface and a new sonic identity.

Also Read | Tata Motors PV profit plunges 79% as JLR weighs on India gains

Tata's expanding car portfolio At present, Tata Motors offers the Sierra, Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Tiago, Curvv and Tigor in the passenger car segment. Many different segments are offered, and some models are available as electric models.

The company has also been posting solid sales in recent quarters. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported global sales of 63,760 units in July 2026, up 59% from 40,175 units sold in July 2025, the company's data showed.

Also Read | Tata Motors reassures investors after N Chandrasekaran's exit