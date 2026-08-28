Tata Motors launches Tata.Cars brand for passenger vehicles, Tata.ev to continue for EVs

Tata Motors has introduced Tata.Cars as the new retail identity for its passenger vehicle (PV) business in India. The new identity will cover the company's petrol, diesel and electric passenger vehicles, creating a unified brand identity across its car portfolio.

Alongside Tata.Cars, the automaker has also launched Tata.ev as the brand identity for its electric vehicle business. The move comes nearly 10 months after Tata Motors separated its commercial vehicle business, with the passenger vehicle operations continuing under Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Advertisement

Tata.Cars to become the customer-facing brand The new logo reflects how customers already identify Tata's passenger vehicles as ‘Tata cars', Tata Motors said. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director and CEO, Shailesh Chandra, stated that the firm is continuing its growth, focusing on the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers.

"Tata.cars" is an identity that India has bestowed upon us in many ways. We embrace it today formally,” Chandra said.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will continue to be the registered legal entity, the company said. It will remain in use for statutory purposes, manufacturing processes, contractual and regulatory requirements.

Also Read | Tata Motors PV shares tumble 6% after net profit drops in Q1

Tata.ev remains the EV sub-brand Tata.ev will remain part of Tata's umbrella. The new identity will be gradually adopted across dealerships, websites, digital platforms, customer service, and marketing efforts.

Advertisement

The rebrand also includes a new look and feel, according to Vivek Srivatsa, the Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. It's derived from a design strategy known as Parallel Pathways.

The new system features Ambition Blue as the main colour, alongside a custom-built Parallel Display typeface and a new sonic identity.

Also Read | Tata Motors PV profit plunges 79% as JLR weighs on India gains

Tata's expanding car portfolio At present, Tata Motors offers the Sierra, Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Tiago, Curvv and Tigor in the passenger car segment. Many different segments are offered, and some models are available as electric models.

The company has also been posting solid sales in recent quarters. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported global sales of 63,760 units in July 2026, up 59% from 40,175 units sold in July 2025, the company's data showed.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tata Motors reassures investors after N Chandrasekaran's exit

Domestic passenger vehicles sold 62,611 vehicles in July, up from 39,521 vehicles the previous year. Tata Motors said its dealerships will begin adopting the new Tata.Cars' identity over the coming months, with the transition expected to extend across products, technology and customer experience.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.