Tata Motors has today launched two new CNG cars to offer an alternative for the rising fuel prices in the country. The homegrown auto major launched Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG today for the Indian buyers. This way, Tata Motors completes the tri-segment of vehicles; petrol/diesel, electric and CNG. Tata Tigor CNG and Tata Tiago majorly compete with Maruti Suzuki’s CNG-driven cars in India. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has also revised the passenger vehicles prices starting today due to rising input costs.

Tata had already started accepting pre-bookings for both models last week. The carmaker is charging a token amount of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for the bookings depending on the location and variant.

Tata Tigor was introduced in 2017 in India with petrol engine. The 1.2-litre engine comes in manual and automatic transmission options generating 85 bhp power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

View Full Image Tata Tiago CNG car

The new Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by the Revotron 1.2L BS6 engine which produces maximum power of 73 ps.

The new Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG cars feature dual air bags for safety, digital infotainment system for the urban buyers.

The new Tiago i-CNG car comes with 7 inch infotainment system and comes with advanced features, chrome finish. It will come with dual interior theme, push button start, etc. It will come in Midnight Plum along with existing colour options. Magnetic Red colour option will be added to Tigor.

Tiago CNG will be available in four variants, whereas the Tigor comes in two variants.

Tata Tiago CNG will be available for ₹6.09 lakh starting price (ex-showroom). The higher variant of Tiago CNG is priced at ₹7.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Tigor CNG car starts at ₹7.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The top model goes up to ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for Tigor.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The demand for both economical personal mobility as well as greener, emission friendly mobility is rapidly rising. With this foray in the fast growing segment of CNG powered vehicles, we are offering more choice to our discerning customers. Our iCNG range offers a delightful experience with incredible performance, a wide range of premium features, upmarket interiors and uncompromised safety. Developed on the 4-pillars of Design, Performance, Safety and Technology, the feature rich iCNG technology will further expand the appeal of our popular ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs to open new vistas for growth."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.