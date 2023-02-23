Tata Motors likely to raise $1 billion to bolster EV business: Report
- This week, Tata Motors signed an MoU with ridesharing app Uber to bring 25,000 XPRES-T EVs into their premium category service.
Tata Motors is reportedly planning to raise $1 billion to strengthen its electric vehicle business in the country. According to a report by Reuters, citing Economic Times, the automaker has begun to talk with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors to raise funds via stake sale.
