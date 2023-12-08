Tata Motors lobbies India not to lower import taxes on electric vehicles as Elon Musk's Tesla looms: Report
Tata is also arguing that India's EV players need more government support in the early growth stage of the industry, pointing to imported gasoline or diesel cars which are still taxed at up to 100% despite the industry being well developed, one source said
Tata Motors is pressing Indian officials not to lower import taxes of 100% on electric vehicles and to protect domestic industry and its investors, as the government reviews Tesla's plans to enter the market, people with direct knowledge said.
