New Delhi is promoting hybrid cars on par with electric, upsetting EV makers
Ayaan Kartik , Nehal Chaliawala 6 min read 29 May 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Summary
The proposal has sparked strong opposition from pure EV manufacturers, who argue that hybrids, which run on conventional fuel and electric motors, should not receive the same benefits as pure EVs that solely rely on an installed battery.
India’s leading electric car makers–Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and Hyundai Motor India Ltd–are up in arms over the Delhi government’s draft paper proposing equal incentives for hybrid cars and electric vehicles (EVs), according to four people aware of the matter.
