New Delhi is promoting hybrid cars on par with electric, upsetting EV makers

Sharif Qamar, associate director of transport and urban governance at The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), a non-profit think tank, said incentives should be only for EVs. “The objective of the EV policy is to cut down emissions of vehicles and also contribute to improving the air quality," he said. “When it comes to the emission reduction objective, currently, only zero-tailpipe emission vehicles need to be prioritised. Incentives should be crafted to encourage players to move towards zero emission vehicles."