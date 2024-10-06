Will new incentives smoothen the EV ride?
Summary
- Electric vehicles are seeing contrasting trajectories in India. Two-wheelers are seeing racy growth, while four-wheelers are facing growth pangs.
The ₹10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme, launched last month to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption, comes as the auto sector faces new growth challenges. While the post-pandemic recovery initially bolstered sales, four-wheeler registrations dipped by about 2% in the first half of 2023-24 compared to the same period last year. Electric four-wheeler registrations, including hybrids, saw a modest 4% rise, with September marking the lowest registration figures since December 2022.