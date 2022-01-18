Tata Motors plans an aggressive 2022 for its portfolio of cars in India. The new 2022 portfolio will include petrol variants, and the most searched, electric cars as well. Tata Nexon remains an impressive driver for the homegrown auto major last year. Nexon became so hit that company also introduced an EV variant as well. News reports suggest that this year Tata Motors may launch a new Nexon EV with a larger battery pack and of course, mileage.

There are various news reports that suggest that Tata Motors will launch these new SUVs in 2022 in India:

Tata Nexon EV

The most sought after compact SUV, Tata Nexon EV was one of the fastest selling cars in India last year and will continue to drive the growth for the brand here. There’s a chance that Tata will launch a new variant in 2022 of Tata Nexon EV with a larger battery pack as compared to the existing model. It is expected to touch a range of 400 kilometres compared to 312 km currently.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata showcased the Sierra SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2020. Reports suggest that new Tata Sierra will come in an EV-only avatar – it will be sold as an electric vehicle only, and not with conventional petrol and diesel engines. The new Sierra might be a five-door SUV, reports Cartoq.

Tata Punch Turbo

Tata Punch was another most selling car for the company in 2021. The micro SUV got five star rating in Global NCAP crash test as well. The news portal reports that Tata might be working to enhance the engine capacity of Punch and launch it in Turbo format in 2022.

Tata Safari Petrol

The Safari has been reportedly testing a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is expected to make its presence in the Harrier soon. It is expected that Tata Safari petrol to offer similar power and torque outputs and with the same transmission options as in the Harrier petrol, reported Cartoq.

Tata Harrier Petrol

The mid-sized SUV is only available in diesel engine option but if news reports are to be believed, Tata Motors may soon launch the petrol variant to Harrier in India in 2022. The engine is believed to bea new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol expected generate nearly 160 bhp power.

Tata Blackbird

Tata Motors is reportedly working on an all-new premium compact SUV. This new SUV will be high on visual appeal, space and safety. Rumoured to be called Tata Blackbird, this new SUV is said to be offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, writes Cartoq.

