The homegrown automaker, Tata Motors , will upgrade its EV portfolio with the launch of a facelift version of its existing model Nexon EV. The electric car is expected to ship with a larger battery pack. The current model comes with a 30 kwh battery and the facelift Nexon EV might feature a 40 kwh battery pack. This will increase the range of Tata Nexon EV as well. According to market figures, Tata Nexon EV currently occupies nearly 60 per cent market share in the EV segment.

The Nexon EV in the facelift version will be able to compete with MG Motor’s ZS EV and Hyundai’s Kona. Interestingly, MG is also planning to introduce a new electric car in the ₹10-15 lakh price bracket.

The New Year 2022 will see tough competition in the EV segment as OEMs gears for next shift in the sustainable mobility.

“Leading the EV front, Tata Motors has made a tremendous progress with over 75 per cent market share and further mainstreamed the segment with the launch of the Tigor EV, in the passenger EV segment and the XPRES-T EV for the fleet segment," said Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicle Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra in an interaction with PTI.

"The focus this year has been to keep the customers engaged as we ramped up production by carefully addressing supply side challenges to meet the demand," he added.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and doing the best to manage it in the short-term," stated that the company is taking definitive actions in the near term to mitigate the effects of the supply chain impediments through an agile, multi-pronged approach to address supply bottlenecks and drive its savings program much more efficiently.

"In parallel, we continue to progress our future-fit initiatives of transforming customer experience digitally and strengthening our lead in sustainable mobility," he noted.

Chandra noted that in 2021, the company kept its New Forever portfolio refreshed with the launch of the Dark range, Tiago NRG, the Safari #Gold.

"We also launched India's first sub-compact SUV - the Punch, which has been received very well. This year we recorded a decade-high sale in passenger vehicles and delivered the highest-ever quarterly sales in electric vehicles. We are sure to have a very wide appeal across consumer segments, which is also reflected in our market share (YTD FY22) of 11 per cent, up from 7.1 per cent, in the same period last year," he stated.

