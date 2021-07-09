The Dark range is available at dealerships and is open for bookings. Tata Motors is also introducing merchandise, which will consist of #Dark branded leather jackets and T-shirts. Furthermore, the company has also introduced a tyre puncture repair kit, as a priority customer offering.
Altroz Dark
Altroz Dark will be offered with the top of the line variant in a new Cosmo Black exterior body colour with dark tint finish on R16 alloy wheels and dark chrome across the hood.
The car gets granite black interior theme with metallic gloss black mid pad and the leatherette upholstery with deep Blue Tri-arrow perforations and deco blue stitching. The Altroz Dark will be available in the top variant XZ+ for petrol (NA and iTurbo).
Nexon Dark
The Nexon Dark Edition sports new Charcoal Black R16 Alloys, #Dark mascot, Sonic Sliver highlights on the body along with matte Granite Black cladding. The interiors offer special dark interior pack, leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trim.
The front headrests sports special #Dark Embroidery in line with the theme of the interiors. The new Nexon Dark will be offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol & diesel fuel options.
Nexon EV Dark
The Nexon EV #Dark theme will be available on the Nexon EV XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variant. These variants will get a premium Midnight Black exterior colour with Satin Black humanity line and beltline, Dark mascot and an all-new Charcoal Grey alloy wheels.
The interiors of the car are also accentuated with dash of Dark themed glossy piano Black mid-pad with premium dark-themed leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trims, highlighted by EV Blue stitches (on the seats) and a leatherette wrapped steering wheel. The car will also get iTPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system). Additionally, the Nexon EV XZ+ variant will have rear seat central armrest with cup-holders, 60:40 rear seat-split and adjustable rear seat headrests.
Harrier Dark
The Harrier Dark Edition offers a new Oberon black colour with a tinge of deep blue. It also sports the bigger R18 Blackstone Alloys. On the interiors, Harrier Dark Edition offers a dark theme. It sports a complete dark upper environment in line with the latest trend in the premium luxury car segments. The Benecke Kaliko Leatherette upholstery carry a special Tri-Arrow perforations with deep blue undertone. Also the front seat headrests sport Dark embroidery. Harrier Dark Edition will be available in 3 trims XT+, XZ+ & XZA+.
