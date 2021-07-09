Tata Motors had taken the wraps off the new ‘Dark’ range of cars and SUVs earlier this week. The Dark Edition has been introduced to Tata Motors’ Altroz, Nexon , Harrier as well as Nexon EV.

The new Dark Edition cars come with a blacked-out exterior and interior. There are special badges to distinguish the cars from the stock colours.

The Dark range is available at dealerships and is open for bookings. Tata Motors is also introducing merchandise, which will consist of #Dark branded leather jackets and T-shirts. Furthermore, the company has also introduced a tyre puncture repair kit, as a priority customer offering.

Altroz Dark

View Full Image The new Altroz Dark gets its special edition badge close to the front fenders

Altroz Dark will be offered with the top of the line variant in a new Cosmo Black exterior body colour with dark tint finish on R16 alloy wheels and dark chrome across the hood.

View Full Image Dashboard of the Altroz Dark Edition

The car gets granite black interior theme with metallic gloss black mid pad and the leatherette upholstery with deep Blue Tri-arrow perforations and deco blue stitching. The Altroz Dark will be available in the top variant XZ+ for petrol (NA and iTurbo).

Nexon Dark

View Full Image Tata Nexon Dark Edition with blacked out alloy wheels

The Nexon Dark Edition sports new Charcoal Black R16 Alloys, #Dark mascot, Sonic Sliver highlights on the body along with matte Granite Black cladding. The interiors offer special dark interior pack, leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trim.

View Full Image Dashboard of the new Tata Nexon Dark Edition

The front headrests sports special #Dark Embroidery in line with the theme of the interiors. The new Nexon Dark will be offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol & diesel fuel options.

Nexon EV Dark

View Full Image The Nexon EV has light blue inserts in the exterior as well as interiors to distinguish it from the standard Nexon

The Nexon EV #Dark theme will be available on the Nexon EV XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variant. These variants will get a premium Midnight Black exterior colour with Satin Black humanity line and beltline, Dark mascot and an all-new Charcoal Grey alloy wheels.

View Full Image Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition interiors

The interiors of the car are also accentuated with dash of Dark themed glossy piano Black mid-pad with premium dark-themed leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trims, highlighted by EV Blue stitches (on the seats) and a leatherette wrapped steering wheel. The car will also get iTPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system). Additionally, the Nexon EV XZ+ variant will have rear seat central armrest with cup-holders, 60:40 rear seat-split and adjustable rear seat headrests.

Harrier Dark

View Full Image Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets a unique Black colour with a hint of blue

The Harrier Dark Edition offers a new Oberon black colour with a tinge of deep blue. It also sports the bigger R18 Blackstone Alloys. On the interiors, Harrier Dark Edition offers a dark theme. It sports a complete dark upper environment in line with the latest trend in the premium luxury car segments. The Benecke Kaliko Leatherette upholstery carry a special Tri-Arrow perforations with deep blue undertone. Also the front seat headrests sport Dark embroidery. Harrier Dark Edition will be available in 3 trims XT+, XZ+ & XZA+.

View Full Image Interiors of the new Tata Harrier Dark Edition

