Tata Motors' new Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark Edition. View pics

The interiors of the car are also accentuated with dash of Dark themed glossy piano Black mid-pad with premium dark-themed leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trims, highlighted by EV Blue stitches (on the seats) and a leatherette wrapped steering wheel. The car will also get iTPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system). Additionally, the Nexon EV XZ+ variant will have rear seat central armrest with cup-holders, 60:40 rear seat-split and adjustable rear seat headrests.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}