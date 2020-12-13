Tata Motors ' Nexon EV has been announced as the Sustainable Mobility partner for the Climate Change Mitigation Expedition in Kerala. Ten individuals from across India, picked by Cherish Expeditions, will go on a self-driven tour from Kochi to Alleppey with an intention to experience a community-based impact initiative towards climate mitigation.

The expedition will take place over 7 days from December 13th to 19th, with Tata Nexon EV being the lead car, covering an average distance of 40-50 kilometers per day. In an event held here in Kerala, the expedition was flagged-off by K.Rupeshkumar, State Responsible Tourism Mission Coordinator, WTM Outstanding Achievement Award Winner, Nadirshah - Product Specialist EVBU Tata Motors, in the presence of Cherish Manjooran, Climate Advocate, CEO & Founder at Cherish Expeditions.

Organised by Cherish Expedition, this expedition aims at achieving Climate Action and Life Below Water which are United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - UNSDG.

Tata Nexon EV recently achieved its 2000 sales figure milestone in India since its launch earlier this year. In order to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, the company has also introduced an e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse" to leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies. With the help of Tata uniEVerse, Nexon EV buyers will have access to offerings such as charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.

