Tata Nexon EV recently achieved its 2000 sales figure milestone in India since its launch earlier this year. In order to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, the company has also introduced an e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse" to leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies. With the help of Tata uniEVerse, Nexon EV buyers will have access to offerings such as charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.