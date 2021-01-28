Tata Motors’ Nexon EV completes one year in Indian market

Tata Motors announced the first anniversary of its electric SUV , the Tata Nexon EV. In terms of the current market of electric vehicles in India, the company claims that it commands a market share of 64% (YTD FY21). Tata Motors has managed to sell around 3000 units of the EV.

Speaking about the one-year milestone, Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “It has been a remarkable year for the Nexon EV in India. Since its launch, it has consistently emerged as a market leader in its segment. Conceptualised with the idea of making EVs a mainstream choice in India, the brand Nexon EV delights its customers with a balanced mix of superior performance, advanced features and adequate driving range, making it an aspirational electric car. In a short span of time, the Nexon EV has been widely accepted by the customers, enthusiasts and the industry. We are truly touched to see our customers openly sharing their experiences with family and friends, which is also helping in breaking myths and addressing barriers to EV adoption. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our valued customers for showing trust and strong confidence in Nexon EV, making it the most preferred electric car in the country."

Tata Motors unveiled a specially produced film to mark the occasion that tracks the Nexon EVs journey so far. The company is also organising several engagement initiatives including EV tours and mileage rallies for customers.

Tata Motors has introduced ‘Tata uniEVerse’, an enabling ecosystem to catalyze the adoption of electric vehicles in India with thrust on local manufacturing of key components and development of supporting infrastructure.

With Tata Power, the company has established a process towards installing home chargers at the residence of every Nexon EV customer. Tata Power also claims to have the largest network of CCS2 fast chargers which are compatible with Nexon EV. Till date, the company has set up more than 325 charging points in more than 45 cities and on intercity routes across India. It is planning to scale this up to 700, across most major cities and highways by March 2021.

