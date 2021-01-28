Tata Motors’ Nexon EV completes one year in Indian market

Speaking about the one-year milestone, Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “It has been a remarkable year for the Nexon EV in India. Since its launch, it has consistently emerged as a market leader in its segment. Conceptualised with the idea of making EVs a mainstream choice in India, the brand Nexon EV delights its customers with a balanced mix of superior performance, advanced features and adequate driving range, making it an aspirational electric car. In a short span of time, the Nexon EV has been widely accepted by the customers, enthusiasts and the industry. We are truly touched to see our customers openly sharing their experiences with family and friends, which is also helping in breaking myths and addressing barriers to EV adoption. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our valued customers for showing trust and strong confidence in Nexon EV, making it the most preferred electric car in the country."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}